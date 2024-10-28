WATCH: Success Story of Firozabad's Shilpi Jain Earning Lakhs from Sacred Cow Dung Products

Firozabad: Shilpi Jain of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh has been earning Rs 50 lakh every year from products made from cow dung while giving employment to other women too. While doing cow service, Shilpi Jain established such an enterprise that is making not only herself but also other women self-reliant. Shilpi makes many items from cow dung that are in great demand during festivals. Her business, which started about 8 years ago, has now expanded. The items made in her workshop are in demand in many states outside UP. People are liking these items made from cow dung a lot, and this is the reason that this business, which started on a small scale, is earning lakhs every year.

Got support from husband and started business: Shilpi says that about 8 years ago in 2016, she started making products made from cow dung along with her husband Arihant Jain. Shilpi, a resident of Lohia Nagar, Jaleshwar Road, laid the foundation of her business at home. Both husband and wife do cow service, so the idea of ​​making products from cow dung also came from here.

Demand for products till Gujarat-Maharashtra: Shilpi Jain had once started this business alone. The aim was to make products related to worship during festivals. The first year itself got a good response, then new ideas started coming. Shilpi tells that the products made from cow dung are in great demand in the southern states, Gujarat, Maharashtra as well. People like these products a lot because it does not harm the environment and also brings positive energy in the house. On the other hand, cow dung is considered very sacred, so when these products are seen in the market on Diwali and other festivals, people give them priority.

Income up to 50 lakhs every year: Shilpi sees her business as connected to cow service. She has been serving cows since the beginning. Now her income is also increasing year by year through that. Her work which started on a very small scale has now expanded. If we talk about annual income, it is around 50 lakh rupees. The demand for products made from cow dung in Shilpi's workshop is no longer limited to festivals. They are purchased throughout the year, although their demand increases a lot during Deepawali.

What is made from cow dung: Shilpi says that in her workshop, idols of Lakshmi-Ganesh, diyas as well as decorative items for the house are made. Hygiene is taken care of in everything. Keeping these products in the house keeps negativity away. Along with this, these products are also beneficial for the environment. There is no harm of any kind from them. According to Shilpi, today 10 to 12 women are associated with her business. The income from the sale of products not only helps her in increasing the work of cow service, but also creates employment for other women.

Made a place among Chinese items: The festival of lights will start from Dhanteras, and people are busy decorating their homes. Decorative items are being purchased in large numbers for this. There are many plastic decorative items along with Chinese lights in the market. Shilpi's products have made their place among all these. Her products are attracting people with their desi-ness.

There is a huge demand for diyas made from cow dung to light up the house. Other decorative items are also being liked a lot. This is the reason why Shilpi's products have made their presence felt outside UP. Shilpi says, this makes the cow shelters self-reliant and protects the cow. There is no need to ask for donations from anyone for the cow shelter. Along with this, the women engaged in this work also get employment.