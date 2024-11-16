Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival Begins With Akon, Boney M As Headliners

Shillong: As the sun set in the quiet Bhoirymbong village in Meghalaya, thousands of music enthusiasts gathered for the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on Friday. The musical extravaganza opened at the RBDSA Sports Complex with an exciting lineup of international artists as well as music icons of the North East, including Khasi Bloodz and Jessie Lyngdoh.

While R&B Superstar Akon performed as part of his "Superfan Tour", legendary group Boney M are on their "Farewell Tour", making this a rare opportunity to witness the band live. Like every year, the festival brought together music lovers from different parts of the country.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "I have not seen this level of energy at any concert in India that I have seen here at Cherry Blossom. So it's great to be here. It's great to be amidst this huge amount of energy."

The festival was inaugurated by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Union Minister of DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia and tourism minister of Meghalaya Paul Lyngdoh. "Tourism is a very important part of the overall strategy for our region. And through the department of northeast we are very happy that a lit of support is given and will be given in future," said Conrad K Sangma, Meghalaya Chief Minister.

"I have come all the way from Nashik. Boney M has been my grandmother's favourite, my mother's favourite and my favourite. Now to see them live is just ecstatic," said Rohit Trivedi, a Visitor from Nashik. Another visitor Ashish Chhabaria from Delhi, "Just waiting for Boney M, Akon, and Kanika Kapoor to see live singing and Cherry Blossom is the best concert in Meghalaya."

Clean Bandit and Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor will perform on day two, followed by a concert by DJ R3HAB.

