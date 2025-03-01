Cheetah Jwala, Four Cubs Released In MP's Kuno National Park

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Sheopur: Female cheetah Jwala and her four cubs were released in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. The cubs can be seen hunting and frolicking with their mother, who has remained the center of attraction for tourists.

There are a total of 26 cheetahs in the park, out of which 12 cheetahs are roaming in the open forest and hunting for themselves. The remaining 14 cheetahs are currently present in the large enclosures of Kuno National Park. One of the 12 cheetahs released in the park had reached the residential area of ​​Karahal. Following this, the farmers working in the fields got scared and ran away from there to their homes and informed the officials of Kuno. 

Since then, the team has been monitoring the cheetahs even after releasing them into the open forest. The cheetahs are being monitored actively through the collar ID around their neck. Nivesh Yadav, a visitor, said, "Our experience in the forest of Kuno National Park is very good. We had a good experience seeing the female cheetah, Jwala, and her four cubs in Kuno Park."

"Along with cheetahs, we also got to see other animals in Kuno National Park. Overall, it was a lot of fun coming here,'' he added.

