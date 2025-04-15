Shehnai Awarded GI Tag, Uttar Pradesh Overtakes TN With Most GI Tags

April 15, 2025

The Shehnai is a part of the rich cultural heritage of Varanasi. The 'Banarasi Shehnai' is amongst the latest set of items to be certified with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, alongside iconic items such as the 'Banarasi Tabla' and the 'Banarasi Bharwan Mirch'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded GI certificates to the 'Shehnai' and 20 other traditional products from Uttar Pradesh on April 11. With that, Uttar Pradesh overtook Tamil Nadu to become the state with the most GI tags.

The Shehnai, considered an Indian oboe, possesses a two-octave range and is quite a difficult instrument to play. The instrument is regarded sacred and is played in temples, weddings and global stages. Ustad Bismillah Khan introduced the instrument to the world stage through his performances and has played a major role in getting the instrument the praise and recognition it deserves.

"The tradition of making Shehnai has existed here since ancient times," says GI Expert, Dr. Rajanikanth. "The Shehnai is played during the worship of Gods and Goddesses, Ganga rituals, and various other celebrations."

