Shama Chak In Jammu Becomes First Village To Receive 24-hour Water Supply Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Samba: Shama Chak, a village along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, has become the first in the Jammu division to receive 24-hour clean water under the Central Government's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' (JJM). Launched in August 2019, JJM aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections in rural areas.

Local residents have hailed the initiative for improving their quality of life. Prem Singh, a resident, shared that before JJM, the village relied on contaminated water, leading to health issues like jaundice. "After the introduction of the Jal Jeevan Yojana, our lives have changed. We now have access to clean water, saving us from diseases and frequent hospital visits," he said. 

Rajesh Singh, another local, praised the scheme, saying that Shama Chak village now enjoys 24-hour water supply, a rarity in border areas. "This was a backward area, but now the government has ensured our access to this essential resource," he said. 

According to Vikaran Mahajan, Assistant Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, the mission ensures households receive 55 litres of clean water daily, with water quality standards met. Efforts are underway to extend this 24-hour water supply to other border villages in the region. (With PTI Inputs)

JAL JEEVAN MISSION IN SHAMA CHAKWATER SUPPLY IN SHAMA CHAKSHAMA CHAK 24HOUR WATER SUPPLY

