Scenic Beauty Of Hill Station Banabha Dungar

Gandhinagar/Surat: The scenic beauty of Banabha Dungar, also known as Banabha Hill, a hill station near Surat, is captured through the drones. Tourists have also flocked to the picturesque place, especially during the Monsoon.

The Gujarat government has declared Banabha Dungar a hill station. This hill station is 55 km away from Surat and attracts tourists. This place is a centre of faith for tribals. Banabha Hill is an important center of faith for the tribals. On the top of it, there is a mythological temple of the tribal clan deity Banbha Dada and Govaldev. A temple of Amba Mata is also built here.

The rivers, waterfalls, and streams have come alive again in the hill station. The atmosphere here becomes very charming and pleasant. Gardens, selfie points, and shops have also been started for the convenience of tourists.

It is located between Ratoti, Sanadhara, and Oganisa villages of Mangrol taluka. According to a folktale, in ancient times, Banbha Dada's family lived on this hill. The Bhilodiyo hill near Isanpur and Kantwav villages in Mangrol taluka, Ahijo hill near Pipalwada in Mandvi taluka, and the smaller hills near Banabha hill are known as their siblings.