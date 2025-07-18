Sawan Rush Brings Brisk Business To Flower Vendors In Ujjain

Ujjain: As the holy month of Sawan begins, a large crowd of devotees visit the Mahakal Temple in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, leading to increased demand for garlands and flowers for Lord Shiva. Sawan is a sacred month in the Hindu calendar and considered a holy period for worshipping Lord Shiva.

A flower trader, Sanjay Parmar, said, "Once Sawan starts, devotees come from outside and the sale of flowers goes up, as they offer these large garlands to Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva). Currently, the roses are selling for Rs 100 to 150 per kilo, and this garland that I am holding is for Rs 600. This one is for Rs 1100, and that one is for 700 rupees." It's not just retailers who are benefiting, but wholesalers too are cashing in with bulk orders coming not only from Madhya Pradesh, but also from other states.

A wholesale flower trader, Mukesh Barot, said, "The month of Sawan is underway, Kanwar Yatra is ongoing, and due to that, the demand for flowers has increased. From Ujjain, we supply flowers to other states also, for example, these flowers are going to Uttar Pradesh. We are currently packing them. The farmers are supplying flowers in large quantities with the onset of Sawan." The auspicious month of Sawan began on July 11 this year and will end on August 9 according to the Hindu calendar.

