Sawan Second Monday: Flower Shower For Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

thumbnail
Sawan Second Monday: Flower Shower For Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple (ETV Bharat)

Varanasi: On the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan, a huge crowd of Shiva devotees and Kanwariyas gathered today in Varanasi. Since morning, there was a long queue of devotees. Along with Mangala Aarti, the deity was decorated grandly in Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the morning. After this, people were allowed to have darshan. Divisional Commissioner Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma and the Chief Executive Officer of the temple, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, showered flowers on the devotees and welcomed them. Shiva devotees were seen passing through the line on the way to the temple. Red carpet was also laid for them. 

