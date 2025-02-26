Sao Paulo Railway Tracks Painted White To Prevent Heat-Related Accidents

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 8:05 PM IST

Osaco (Brazil): To prevent heat-related accidents on railway tracks, a company in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has come up with an innovative solution. Due to the intense heat in the region, which reached record-breaking temperatures in 2024, the risk of rail deformation leading to derailments has been a concern. To combat this, ViaMobilidade, the railway company serving the nation's richest and most popular city, has started painting its railway tracks white. 

Alan Santana de Paula, the Maintenance Manager of ViaMobilidade, explained that high temperatures can cause the steel rails to deform, a phenomenon known as "buckling." This deformation, where the tracks become uneven and ripple, creates a dangerous environment for train operations. By painting the rails white, the company has managed to reduce the temperature of the steel by six degrees, which helps prevent buckling and derailments.

Santana De Paula highlighted the effectiveness of the technique, noting that the mapped locations of high-risk tracks are now being treated to ensure safer travel. He also mentioned the company's increasing preparedness to face extreme weather events such as rain, wind, and excessive heat.

