Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata With Sand Sculpture

Puri: International sand artist Padmashri Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the legendary entrepreneur Ratan Tata by creating a stunning sand sculpture at Niladri Beach in Puri.

The passing of Ratan Tata, a titan of the industrial world, marks an irreplaceable loss for the country. He succumbed to age-related health issues, leaving behind a legacy that significantly elevated Indian entrepreneurship on the global stage.

He was conferred with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India, Tata was not only a prominent industrialist in India, but also held esteem worldwide. In his memory, Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted this moving tribute on Puri Beach, reflecting the nation's sorrow over the loss of a true gem.