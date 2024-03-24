Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sculpture in Puri Condemning Moscow Attack by ISIS

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Puri : Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at a beach in Puri, Odisha on Sunday, March 14, to condole the deaths of the the victims of the horrific shooting in Moscow.

On Friday, March 22, ISIS terrorists attacked the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow killing at least 133 people and injuring several others.  

Pattnaik strongly condemned the terrorist attack though his artwork. His sandy tribute at the Puri beach, was captioned '' Stop Terrorism, We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow''.  Pattnaik used four tonnes of sand and took about five hours to complete this piece of art.  

Pattnaik even tweeted this for the public to check out his artwork online and support him. 

SUDARSAN PATTNAIK SAND ARTIST MOSCOW ATTACK

