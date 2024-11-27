'Sakhi Mahila Swachhata Griha': Bikaner Launches Mobile Toilets Equipped With Modern Facilities For Women

The Bikaner Municipal Corporation on Tuesday launched mobile toilets for women to provide them with convenient access to sanitary facilities in crowded markets and public spaces. The mobile toilets, named 'Sakhi Mahila Swachhata Griha', have been developed at a cost of Rs 84 lakh.

According to Sushila Kanwar Rajpurohit, Bikaner Mayor, "Whenever I go to the city, in the market area, there are no toilets for women, and that causes a lot of issues, women avoid going to open areas. So, when I became the mayor for the first time, I said in this very courtyard that I would bring a project for women, that would give them respect and security."

"This is my 'Sakhi Mahila Swachhata Griha Project' named Pink Bus. These buses will be deployed in all the market areas, two buses have already arrived, and the other two are about to come. They have facilities including two Indian and two Western toilets, a baby-feeding area, and sanitary napkins. This is a great initiative, and the most proud thing about it is that it is the first project of its kind in Rajasthan," Rajpurohit said.

The event saw the participation of various dignitaries, including the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar. Participants praised the Municipal Corporation for the initiative while expressing hope that the mobile toilets will be well maintained.

According to Viajya Rahatkar, "The inauguration of the Pink Bus today is really good and beautiful. It is a great step for women’s empowerment. I thank the Municipal Corporation and our Mayor, Sushila."

According to Shruthi Bothra, the President of Mahavir International Bikaner Veera Kendra, "A great initiative has been launched for the women of Rajasthan. I hope that the buses will be maintained, it will be a great thing, and it depends on the women. It also supports women's empowerment, and the attendants will also be women. This is a great initiative within India."

Officials from the Municipal Corporation said that two more of these mobile toilets will be launched soon, ensuring that all busy areas in the city are covered, and women face no difficulty in accessing public facilities.