Saharanpur's Wood Carving Industry Faces Major Losses Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Saharanpur: The wood carving industry of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, renowned for its intricate craftsmanship, is facing a crisis due to the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel. Traders say the Russia-Ukraine war had already reduced business, and the Iran-Israel conflict has hit them harder, with most export orders either cancelled or indefinitely put on hold.

The industry, which once generated over Rs 1,000 crore in revenue, is now estimated to have shrunk to just Rs 100-200 crore.

Shibani Hanfi, an exporter based in Saharanpur, said, "Since the Israel-Iran war began, all our export orders have been on hold for the past few days. There was already very little work, and now even that has stopped. The Ukraine-Russia was had already reduced business by nearly 50 per cent, and this new conflict has further affected us by another 20-30 per cent."

Manufacturers are also grappling with the fallout of global tariff changes. Khalid Umar, a local manufacturer, said, "Our clients are telling us to pause work, as exports are not expected to resume soon. The US tariff had already impacted us, and this conflict has made things worse."

The industry is hoping for an early end to the conflict, saying that if it is prolonged, it could lead to a severe downturn in the medium term. (With PTI Inputs)