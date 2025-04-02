Saharanpur Gaushala's Eco-Friendly Incense Sticks See Rising Demand During Navratri

Saharanpur: A nine-day Hindu festival, Navratri started on March 30, has fueled a surge in demand for incense sticks and other puja essentials. The Maa Shakumbhari Kanha Upvan Gaushala, home to nearly 600 cows, is producing natural, eco-friendly incense using cow dung and other cow-derived ingredients — a sustainable alternative to chemical-based products in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gaushala has been working on making incense sticks for more than one and a half years using environment-friendly products. A worker at the Gaushala, Shubham Kumar, said, "Here, Sambrani cups are made without any chemicals. It contains frankincense, fragrant resin, bhimseni camphor, and many other ingredients. They are made to clean the environment, and for making incense sticks, we use Nut grass, bhimseni camphor, and many other ingredients."

The organisation is involved in the production and sale of Sambrani cups and incense sticks. These products are being sold both offline and online.

Veterinary and Welfare Officer of Municipal Corporation of Saharanpur, Sandeep Kumar Mishra, said, "In this cow shelter, currently around 582 cows are safe. Our organisation is dedicated and known for innovation, research, and creating new products. Given Navratri, we are involved in the production and sale of Sambrani cups and incense sticks."

He added, "These products are made using Panchgavya (five cow-derived products), dhoop, hawan samagri, fragrant resin, frankincense, and other such items. We are selling these products both online and offline."

According to the local administration, the Gaushala has been praised by the Uttar Pradesh government for its efforts in promoting cow-based products. Mishra said the Chief Minister, the Minister of State, and many other influential ministers and senior officials have visited here. The Navratri will conclude on April 7.