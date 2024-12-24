Sabarimala: 'Vishudhi Sena', A Team Of Volunteers Entrusted With Keeping Temple Premises Clean

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Pathanamthitta: As lakhs of devotees flock to the Sabarimala temple during the annual pilgrimage season, the task of managing the enormous amount of waste generated has always been challenging. However, this year, the efforts of the Vishudhi Sena, a dedicated team of volunteers, are ensuring a cleaner and more organised environment at the shrine.

To streamline the cleaning process, the area has been divided into 18 reaches, starting from Charalmedu to Marakoottam near the Sannidhanam. Approximately 300 Vishudhi Sena volunteers, working under the supervision of government officials, are deployed across these regions. Each supervisor oversees a team of 10 to 20 volunteers.

" It has been a month since the pilgrimage season began, and despite the unprecedented crowd, we have successfully maintained cleanliness, unlike previous years," said K Manoj, Duty Magistrate at Sabarimala.

At the Sannidhanam, around 20 volunteers work under the direct supervision of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM). Officials from various departments are involved, enhancing the efficiency of the operation.

The temple, which opened on November 16, will witness the auspicious Mandala Pooja on December 26, marking the first phase's conclusion. The two-month-long pilgrimage season will end with the Makaravilakku festival on January 14, 2025, drawing millions of devotees from South India. (With PTI Inputs)

