Bihar: RJD MLAs Enjoy Music at Tejashwi Yadav's Residence, Video Goes Viral

Patna: Ahead of the floor test in Bihar, RJD MLAs enjoyed leisure time at the residence of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in Patna while playing songs on musical instruments to entertain themselves.

One such video--which is making rounds on social media-- shows RJD MLA Yusuf Salahuddin sitting alongside Tejashwi Yadav and playing guitar. He is seen singing the song ‘Na chedo hamein, Ham sataye hue hain; Boht zakham seenay pe, Khae huae hain.’ Tejashwi Yadav was also seen enjoying the music.

Meanwhile, BJP has taken all of its 78 MLAs to Bodh Gaya for a two-day workshop while JD-U is making all efforts to keep all 45 MLAs together before the crucial floor test on February 12. (With IANS Inputs)