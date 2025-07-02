Ripple Waterfalls In Kerala's Idukki Sees Increased Footfall As Monsoon Breathes Life Into Landscape

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST

1 Min Read

Idukki: Water gushed down the hillside, wrapped in a cool, refreshing mist. The sounds of nature invite visitors closer. This is Ripple Waterfalls, a hidden gem tucked away in Kerala’s Idukki district.

Nestled along the banks of the Muthirappuzhayar River, a pavilion built near the riverbank offers visitors a safe vantage point to experience the beauty of the falls up close. The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation has taken several measures, including installing fences, among other facilities, to ensure visitor safety and comfort.

"Right now, we can see a good number of visitors at Ripple Waterfalls. A large number of foreign and domestic tourists have been arriving here. Every day, around 600 to 700 visitors come just to see our Ripple Waterfalls. We are also providing all kinds of facilities here inside our compound, " said a DTPC employee.

While the monsoon season sometimes brings unpredictable changes, it also breathes new life into the landscape, enhancing the waterfalls’ natural charm and drawing more visitors each year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA TOURISMMUTHIRAPPUZHAYARIDUKKI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

The French Start-Up Lime Factory Tackling Co2 Emissions At Source

The French Start-Up Lime Factory Tackling Co2 Emissions At Source

July 1, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann

Unemployed Youth Protest Seeking ETT Teachers Recruitment In Punjab

June 30, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST
Fishing Community In Goa Celebrate Sangodd Festival With Pomp And Fervour

Fishing Community In Goa Celebrate Sangodd Festival With Pomp And Fervour

June 30, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
Alaknanda River In Spate: Floods Disrupt Chardham Yatra, Shiv Statue Submerged In Rudraprayag

Alaknanda River In Spate: Floods Disrupt Chardham Yatra, Shiv Statue Submerged In Rudraprayag

June 28, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.