Ripple Waterfalls In Kerala's Idukki Sees Increased Footfall As Monsoon Breathes Life Into Landscape

Idukki: Water gushed down the hillside, wrapped in a cool, refreshing mist. The sounds of nature invite visitors closer. This is Ripple Waterfalls, a hidden gem tucked away in Kerala’s Idukki district.

Nestled along the banks of the Muthirappuzhayar River, a pavilion built near the riverbank offers visitors a safe vantage point to experience the beauty of the falls up close. The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation has taken several measures, including installing fences, among other facilities, to ensure visitor safety and comfort.

"Right now, we can see a good number of visitors at Ripple Waterfalls. A large number of foreign and domestic tourists have been arriving here. Every day, around 600 to 700 visitors come just to see our Ripple Waterfalls. We are also providing all kinds of facilities here inside our compound, " said a DTPC employee.

While the monsoon season sometimes brings unpredictable changes, it also breathes new life into the landscape, enhancing the waterfalls’ natural charm and drawing more visitors each year.