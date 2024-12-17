Delhi's Music Instrument Store Owner Recalls Zakir Hussain's Visits, Terms His Passing A 'Black Day'

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Delhi: Ustad Zakir Hussain, the world-renowned tabla virtuoso, passed away at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital early Monday. He is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and their daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. 

As news of his demise spread, an outpouring of tributes flooded in from musicians, celebrities, and political leaders, reflecting the profound impact Hussain had on the world of music. 

Among those mourning his loss is Ajay Sharma, the third-generation owner of 'Rikhi Ram and Sons, a renowned musical instrument store in Delhi, which was once famously visited by the Beatles. The shop, established in Lahore in 1920 by Rikhi Ram, a young musician who relocated to Delhi after the Partition, has long been a hub for musicians, including the maestro himself. 

Describing Hussain's passing as an irreplaceable loss, Sharma said, "It is a black day for the music world. Zakir Hussain's absence leaves a void, but his memories and teachings will live on. It is now our responsibility to carry forward his legacy and share his knowledge with future generations."

Hussain not only sourced his iconic tablas from 'Rikhi Ram and Sons' but also procured various other instruments to aid his musical compositions. Sharma shared, "Though his visits became infrequent over time due to his busy schedule, his students often came to us on his behalf for instruments like the tanpura. In the 1970s and 80s, Zakir Sahab would visit us personally two or three times, and those memories remain unforgettable." 

Ustad Zakir Hussain's extraordinary contributions to music have left an indelible mark, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ZAKIR HUSSAIN DEATHUSTAD ZAKIR HUSSAINMUSICAL INSTRUMENT STORE IN DELHIZAKIR HUSSAIN DEATH NEWS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Over 22 Lakh Devotees Visit Sabarimala In First 29 Days Of Current Mandala Season, Revenue Also Up

Over 22 Lakh Devotees Visit Sabarimala In First 29 Days Of Current Mandala Season, Revenue Also Up

1 Min Read

Dec 16, 2024

Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Peshawar To Undergo Restoration, Open As Museum

Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Peshawar To Undergo Restoration and Open As Museum

1 Min Read

Dec 14, 2024

Srinagar: Family Members Thank Indian Embassies In Damascus, Beirut For Rescuing Relatives Stranded In Syria

Family Members Of Rescued Indians Thank Indian Embassies In Damascus, Beirut

2 Min Read

Dec 12, 2024

If you have planned to celebrate Christmas and New Year at Auli, then consider adding Baba Barfani to the itinerary.

Uttarakhand Comes Alive With Season's First Snowfall And Baba Barfani

1 Min Read

Dec 11, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.