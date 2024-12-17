Delhi's Music Instrument Store Owner Recalls Zakir Hussain's Visits, Terms His Passing A 'Black Day'

Delhi: Ustad Zakir Hussain, the world-renowned tabla virtuoso, passed away at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital early Monday. He is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and their daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

As news of his demise spread, an outpouring of tributes flooded in from musicians, celebrities, and political leaders, reflecting the profound impact Hussain had on the world of music.

Among those mourning his loss is Ajay Sharma, the third-generation owner of 'Rikhi Ram and Sons, a renowned musical instrument store in Delhi, which was once famously visited by the Beatles. The shop, established in Lahore in 1920 by Rikhi Ram, a young musician who relocated to Delhi after the Partition, has long been a hub for musicians, including the maestro himself.

Describing Hussain's passing as an irreplaceable loss, Sharma said, "It is a black day for the music world. Zakir Hussain's absence leaves a void, but his memories and teachings will live on. It is now our responsibility to carry forward his legacy and share his knowledge with future generations."

Hussain not only sourced his iconic tablas from 'Rikhi Ram and Sons' but also procured various other instruments to aid his musical compositions. Sharma shared, "Though his visits became infrequent over time due to his busy schedule, his students often came to us on his behalf for instruments like the tanpura. In the 1970s and 80s, Zakir Sahab would visit us personally two or three times, and those memories remain unforgettable."

Ustad Zakir Hussain's extraordinary contributions to music have left an indelible mark, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.