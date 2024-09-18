J&K Elections No Cheers For Pazalpora Residents As Drinking Water Scarcity Hits Them

Anantnag: Pazalpora, near Bijbehara in Anantnag district, faces a severe drinking water crisis as assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are underway. Over 6,000 residents, who lack access to clean drinking water, are forced to rely on contaminated sources or expensive bottled alternatives.

Local resident Ghulam Nabi Bhat expressed frustration, stating, "The Jhelum River water is already contaminated and we have no alternative water source. We can only depend on the water supply. For the past 3-4 years, we have not seen a single drop of water."

Another resident, Ghulam Nabi Dar criticised recent infrastructure investments, saying, "The government allocates funds, but it is of no use."

With the first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 taking place on September 18, residents are urging candidates to prioritise their longstanding demands for reliable and safe drinking water. The community's plea highlights the urgent need for action amidst the ongoing electoral process.