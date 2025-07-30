Rescued Axolotls Find New Home In Rio De Janeiro's Aquarium

Rio De Janeiro: Eight axolotls rescued from illegal trafficking are now part of a special exhibit at Rio de Janeiro's AquaRio Aquarium, aiming to raise awareness about the critically endangered species. These amphibians, native to Mexico and known for their extraordinary regenerative abilities, were seized by Brazil's Federal Police at the Mato Grosso do Sul airport in 2022.

"These individuals now live here so we can educate people about the importance of conserving these threatened animals," said Rafael Franco, a marine biologist at AquaRio. He noted that axolotls are among the most endangered amphibians in the world, with fewer than 1,000 remaining in the wild according to the latest census.

"Unfortunately, this animal gained worldwide fame through some video games, becoming a phenomenon among children, which has led to increased illegal trade of these animals," Franco said. At the aquarium, their presence is also drawing curious young visitors.

"I had never seen axolotls before. The kids were saying they appear in a game called Minecraft, and it looked beautiful. Everyone was amazed," said Mariano Flores. His 11-year-old son, Manu said, "The difference between the game and the real animals is that in the game, everything is square, while here, it's more circular."

Six-year-old Lorenzo said,"They are not the same [in the game]; they lack head fins and have very black eyes."