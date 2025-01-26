Republic Day 2025: India Celebrates 75 Years Of Constitution With Grand Parade; Indonesian President Joins Celebrations

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

New Delhi: The 76th Republic Day celebrations commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for this year's ceremony, will also join the celebrations at Kartavya Path.This year's Republic Day carries special significance, marking 75 years since the adoption of India's Constitution on January 26, 1950. In her Republic Day eve address, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the nation's all-round progress and praised initiatives such as the 'one Nation, One election' Bills and the replacement of colonial-era criminal laws with modern justice-focused legislation.The grand parade at Kartavya Path will showcase India’s military strength, with 16 tableaux from States and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments, and organizations. The parade will feature cutting-edge defence platforms including BrahMos, Pinaka, and Akash missiles, as well as the T-90 ‘Bhishma’ tanks and the Nag Missile System.President Murmu, in her address on Republic Day eve, also discussed India’s economic growth, inclusion efforts for marginalized communities, and advancements in digital finance, education, science, and space. The parade symbolized the nation’s progress, democracy, and unity while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India.

