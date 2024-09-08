WATCH: Record Weddings At Guruvayur Temple On Choti Nakshatra, 365 Couples Get Hitched

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

thumbnail
The temple grounds were crowded with devotees and wedding attendees (ETV Bharat)

Thrissur: Guruvayur temple played host to a slew of wedding ceremonies today, the last Sunday before Onam, also known as Choti Nakshatra with a total of 356 couples tying the knot within its sacred premises. As per common belief, Choti Nakshatra is an auspicious day for the union of two hearts. 

The temple grounds were crowded with devotees and wedding attendees who could not wait to get a glimpse of the newly wedded couples. The Devaswom made special arrangements to facilitate Sunday darshan and smooth marriages. Arrangements began long before the commencement of the Thaliket (wedding) that started at 4 AM on Sunday.

Six identical mandapams have been set up for the weddings. Visitors are requested to take tokens from the counter near Pattarkulam and move towards the Melpatthur Auditorium as celebrations begin.

Couples are requested to reach the mandapam when their turns are announced through the southern path. They will not be allowed to return through the eastern walkway. Only 24 people, including the photographers, brides and grooms are allowed near the mandapam.

