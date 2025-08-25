Reckless Stunt In Floods: Thar Swept Away In Punjab, Youths Rescued With JCB

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 25, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Patiala: Heavy rains triggered floods across several areas of Punjab, causing widespread destruction of houses and crops. The situation has forced villagers and farmers to seek government compensation. However, an incident of reckless behaviour during the crisis has shocked locals.

Despite repeated warnings, two youths attempted to drive their Thar into the fast-flowing water in Patiala's Rau. The incident took place on the Mullanpur-Janti Majri road in the district. Within moments, the vehicle was swept away. Both youths were rescued with the help of a JCB machine.

In Pathankot, torrential rains damaged the Pathankot-Kathua bridge and led to the collapse of an old bridge nearby. With continuous downpours for the past 48 hours, authorities in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu have closed schools, colleges and government offices. A heavy rain alert remains in place for the next two days.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJAB FLOODSPUNJAB WEATHER UPDATEHEAVY RAINFALLTHAR SWEPT AWAY IN PUNJAB FLOODS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Gangotri, Yamunotri Highways Blocked As Landslodes Hit Uttarkashi; Several Vehicles Stranded

Gangotri, Yamunotri Highways Blocked As Landslodes Hit Uttarkashi; Several Vehicles Stranded

August 25, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST
Telangana’s Tribal Artisans Revive Fading Craft

Telangana’s Tribal Artisans Revive Fading Craft

August 25, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST
Flood-Like Situation In Sabarmati River As Dam Water Released

Flood-Like Situation In Sabarmati River As Dam Water Released

August 24, 2025 at 8:01 PM IST
Suzanne Bell, NASA behaviour health expert and CHAPEA co-investigator

NASA Reveals Mars Habitat Ahead Of Year-Long 'Mission'

August 23, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.