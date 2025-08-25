Reckless Stunt In Floods: Thar Swept Away In Punjab, Youths Rescued With JCB

Patiala: Heavy rains triggered floods across several areas of Punjab, causing widespread destruction of houses and crops. The situation has forced villagers and farmers to seek government compensation. However, an incident of reckless behaviour during the crisis has shocked locals.

Despite repeated warnings, two youths attempted to drive their Thar into the fast-flowing water in Patiala's Rau. The incident took place on the Mullanpur-Janti Majri road in the district. Within moments, the vehicle was swept away. Both youths were rescued with the help of a JCB machine.

In Pathankot, torrential rains damaged the Pathankot-Kathua bridge and led to the collapse of an old bridge nearby. With continuous downpours for the past 48 hours, authorities in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu have closed schools, colleges and government offices. A heavy rain alert remains in place for the next two days.