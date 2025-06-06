Watch Live | RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra Announces Bi-Monthly Monetary Policy

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra is announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy amid widespread expectations of a third consecutive rate cut of 25 basis points or even bigger to propel economic growth against the backdrop of trade tensions triggered by Trump tariffs. The RBI's rate-setting panel Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its three-day deliberations on Wednesday.The central bank reduced the key benchmark lending rate (repo) by 25 bps points each in February and April this year on the recommendations of the governor-headed MPC. Malhotra will present the monetary policy statement at 10 am on June 6 (Friday), the Reserve Bank said on Thursday. Most of the experts are of the view that RBI will go for a 25 bps reduction in the repo this time also, though a research report by the State Bank of India (SBI) sees a jumbo rate cut of 50 bps.

