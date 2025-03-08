Rats In Ward: Shocking Video Exposes Gross Negligence At Madhya Pradesh Hospital

Mandla: A shocking video from the Mandla District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral in which rats are seen roaming freely in a hospital ward.

In the video, numerous rats were seen near the head of a patient lying in bed.

Following the video that surfaced online Thursday and went viral, State Health Minister Sampatiya Uike and Mandla District Collector Somesh Mishra visited the hospital.

Following the inspection, the collector reprimanded the civil surgeon for mismanagement of the hospital. Sampatiya Uike also visited the district hospital and said this shows gross negligence, and those responsible will not be spared if it is repeated.

Following the incident, the hospital administration has assured that more stringent and frequent efforts would be implemented to address the issue.

