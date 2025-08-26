Rare Dinosaur Fossil Unearthed In Jaisalmer's Megha Village

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 26, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaisalmer: A rare fossil believed to date back to the Jurassic period has been discovered in Megha village of Fatehgarh Panchayat Samiti in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The find, an extremely well-preserved vertebrate skeleton, was examined by Professor Virendra Singh Parihar, Head of the Geology Department at Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur, along with geologist Dr Narayan Das Inkhaia.

According to Parihar, the fossil belongs to a species called 'Phytosaur', a reptilian creature that lived during the Jurassic era. Comparable in size to a crocodile, it is estimated to have been around three meters long and typically inhabited dense forests near freshwater sources. The fossil discovered in Jaisalmer measures nearly two meters, with distinct features such as the head, spine, and claws clearly visible.

Dr Inkhaia described the discovery as significant not just for Jaisalmer but for the entire country, noting that apart from the Gondwana region, such fossils have rarely been found in India. The find highlights the rich fossil diversity of Jaisalmer and its importance on the global fossil map. The district administration, led by Collector Pratap Singh, is closely monitoring preservation efforts. Authorities plan to conserve and display the fossil for public viewing, boosting research opportunities in geology and palaeontology.

