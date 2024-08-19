Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Rakhi with Lord Shiva At Puri Beach

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

thumbnail
Sand Rakhi with Lord Shiva At Puri Beach (ETV Bharat)

Puri Beach (Odisha) : The auspicious message of protection to sisters through the bond of tying rakhi found strong expression in this sand art. Today, as per the Rakhi tying tradition, sisters take a pledge from their brother to protect them. This great tradition of Hinduism is celebrated as a festival all over India. On this occasion, Padma Shri Sudarshan Pattnaik has wished Raksha Purnima to the people of the entire country. Like every year, this year also, Sudarsan Pattnaik made a beautiful and colourful sand sculpture at the Puri Beach.

The sand artist extended his heartfelt wishes to the countless sisters and brothers who are celebrating the festival with fervour. Not only that, today is the last Monday of the month of Shravana season. Sudarasan Pattnaik has also given his good wishes on this holy day. At Puri's Niladri Beach, Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a replica of Lord Shiva along with a replica of Sundar Rakshi in the sand. Beach tourists flocked to Puri beach to see this beautiful sand art.

Read More

  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024 Special: School Girls Tie Rakhis To Soldiers In J&K's Akhnoor Sector
  2. Raksha Bandhan 2024: 30 Jharkhand students set to tie Rakhi to PM Modi, President Murmu

TAGGED:

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2024SUDARSAN PATTNAIKODISHAPURISAND RAKHI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

a

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Devotees Offer 36-Feet-Long Rakhi To Sai Baba In Maharashtra's Shirdi

1 Min Read

Aug 20, 2024

Kashi Vishwanath Dham: Last Monday of Sawan

WATCH: Devotees Throng Kashi Vishwanath Dham for Special Puja on Last Monday of Sawan

2 Min Read

Aug 19, 2024

SIM Box Racket Busted in Cuttack

WATCH: Another SIM Box Racket Busted in Cuttack; Accused Remanded to 5-Day Police Custody

1 Min Read

Aug 18, 2024

Golf cart car for needy Kedarnath pilgrims

WATCH: Two Golf Cart Cars Procured for Elderly, Disabled Pilgrims at Kedarnath Dham; Ferried by Chinook Helicopter

1 Min Read

Aug 17, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.