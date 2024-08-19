Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Rakhi with Lord Shiva At Puri Beach

Puri Beach (Odisha) : The auspicious message of protection to sisters through the bond of tying rakhi found strong expression in this sand art. Today, as per the Rakhi tying tradition, sisters take a pledge from their brother to protect them. This great tradition of Hinduism is celebrated as a festival all over India. On this occasion, Padma Shri Sudarshan Pattnaik has wished Raksha Purnima to the people of the entire country. Like every year, this year also, Sudarsan Pattnaik made a beautiful and colourful sand sculpture at the Puri Beach.

The sand artist extended his heartfelt wishes to the countless sisters and brothers who are celebrating the festival with fervour. Not only that, today is the last Monday of the month of Shravana season. Sudarasan Pattnaik has also given his good wishes on this holy day. At Puri's Niladri Beach, Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a replica of Lord Shiva along with a replica of Sundar Rakshi in the sand. Beach tourists flocked to Puri beach to see this beautiful sand art.