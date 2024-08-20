Raksha Bandhan 2024: Devotees Offer 36-Feet-Long Rakhi To Sai Baba In Maharashtra's Shirdi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 20, 2024, 8:09 AM IST

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

thumbnail
The special rakhi was tied on the idol's wrist by the priests of Sai Rupi Bhav (ETV Bharat)

Shirdi (Maharashtra): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a devotee of Sai Baba from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, offered a 36-feet-long and 5 feet wide rakhi, weighing 35 kg to the late spiritual master. It was tied on the idol's wrist by the priests. 

Earlier, on Raksha Bandhan, the women of Shirdi tied rakhis on Sai Baba's wrists and this tradition is being continued by devotees to date. Devotees on Monday flocked to get a glimpse of Aadi Dev Mahadev, whose photograph was placed in front of Sai Baba's Samadhi throughout the day.

Raksha Bandhan is a significant festival celebrated to strengthen the bond between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Shravan month in the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in August. This year, the festival was celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2024.

