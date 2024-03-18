Rajasthan's Cow-Dung Wood in High Demand in 10 States, 200 Tonnes Sent to Gujarat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Jaipur: Continuing the recent tradition of using cow-dung 'wood' in Holi rituals, cow-dung logs will be used at 500 places in Jaipur while 200 tonnes have been sent to Gujarat ahead of the festival. Cow-dung wood is in high demand in 10 states.

Cow-dung wood is an eco-friendly alternative to encourage people to stop tree-cutting for burning Holika. Dr Atul Gupta, international convenor of the All India Cowshed Cooperation Council and national president of the Indian Organic Farmer Producer Association, said that the Gujarat government has decided to conduct Holika Dahan Mahotsav only with cow-dung wood. For which, 200 tonnes of cow-dung wood has been sent to the state from Rajasthan.  

Gupta said that for the last seven years, efforts have been made to make wood from cow-dung under the leadership of general secretary Shivratan Chitlangia and Radheshyam Pathak of Shri Pinjrapole Gaushala of Jaipur.  

Booking of cow-dung wood for Holikadahan has been received from 500 places in Jaipur. Demands for cow-dung wood have also come from 10 states including Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are also on to spread awareness about this eco-friendly alternative to wood during Holikadahan.  

Over 100 self-help groups have produced nearly 2000 tonnes of cow-dung wood of which, 70 per cent has already been dispatched. The demand for cow-dung wood is increasing, but when governments come forward, the initiative will receive more momentum. Apart from making Holi rituals environment-friendly, the move will ensure the protection of cows.  

Rajasthan state minister Zoraram Kumawat said that products made from cow dung are definitely eco-friendly and a plan will be prepared in this direction so that more number of people can use wood made from cow dung and help in environment protection. 

