After Covid, Jaisalmer Witnesses First Massive Tourist Surge This New Year's Eve

Jaisalmer: Among the majestic cities of Rajasthan, Jaisalmer occupies a prime place for its never-failing tourist attractions. As the New Year approaches, tourism has received a major fillip here. Tourists from far and wide are flocking to major attractions in the Golden City of India ahead of New Year's Day.

Following this sudden upsurge not seen since the pandemic, the local operators and residents are expressing happiness over the revival of the tourism industry. Jaisalmer is famous for its tourist attractions like Sonar Fort, Patwa Haveli, Salam Singh Haveli, and Gadisar Lake. Both domestic and international visitors are arriving in large numbers this season on New Year's Eve.

Tourism operators and businessmen say the surge in tourists began during Christmas. Mahendra Singh Tanwar, a tourist guide, said, "A large number of tourists visit Jaisalmer in the last week of December. After Covid, the tourism industry reported a decline in the number of visitors. But this season, there has been an increase in the number of Indian tourists." The number of foreign visitors to Jaisalmer hasn't returned to pre-COVID times, he said.

Tourism businessman Chandraprakash Moyal said, "The crowd this year is five times larger than previous years. Jaisalmer is liked by everyone due to which there is a rise in tourism every year." Both hoteliers and resort owners are upbeat over full bookings so much so more than 150 resorts in the area are falling short to meet the demand.

Tourist guide Satish Giri said that after COVID, this is the first season where tourism has surged so much that there is no space left to stand at the forts. "Previously, there were 150 resorts, but now more resorts have been built in the region, yet they are still not enough to accommodate all the tourists. On December 31st, Jaisalmer will be so crowded that there will be no place to even put a foot," he said.

Vishal, a tourist from Noida, said that Jaisalmer is even more beautiful than what they had heard and the Golden City of India truly lives up to its name. Pranab Banerjee, a tourist from Kolkata, said, "We have visited several forts here, saw Man Singh's house, and explored many other attractions in Rajasthan, which we enjoyed. We learned about the ancient history of the place."

James, a tourist from Mumbai, said: "We went on a desert safari, took a camel ride, and even tried riding quad bikes. Everything was fantastic. The folk dance performances were also great. The staff was very friendly and welcoming. People should visit here, as the locals are kind, it’s a great city for tourism, and the weather is pleasant. This season is the perfect time to come."

Even foreign tourists visiting Jaisalmer were captivated by the vibrant atmosphere and the region's unique history. A tourist from Italy said that Jaisalmer is a very beautiful city, the weather is very clear and people are very kind. "Yesterday we visited the desert and took a ride on the camel and we made a very good trip," the foreign tourist said. (with PTI inputs)