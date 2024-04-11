Rajasthan: Sahastra Dhara Mahayagya Being Held for World Peace

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): The 16-day Sahastra Dhara Mahayagya is going on in the Bhootnath Dham Mahakal temple located in Barani village of Asind area of Bhilwara district. 

This Sahastra Dhara Mahayagya is being performed for peace and prosperity in the world. There is an 11 kg silver urn on top of the Havankund. It has 108 holes through which a stream of desi ghee will be supplied continuously for 16 days into a 21-foot-deep Havan Kund.

A large number of devotees come to have darshan of the 'Shivalinga'. Baba Bam-Bam Nath says that this offering is being made from earth to earth for world welfare, goodwill among living beings and unity in the country. 

He has been performing Yagya since the age of eight. The Sahastra Dhara Mahayagya was started in 2016 when the Simhastha Kumbh was held at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. 

A Havan Kund has been installed in the temple. "Lord Mahakaal resides in the underworld in the name of Hat Vrikshim and the smoke produced by the sacrifice in the underworld goes to the sky. This purifies the environment. The offering of desi ghee continues for 24 hours in the Havan Kund. The Yagya started from April 8 and will be completed on April 23," Baba Bam-Bam added.

