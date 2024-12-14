Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Peshawar To Undergo Restoration and Open As Museum

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Peshawar: In a fitting tribute to the legendary Indian actor-director Raj Kapoor on his birth centenary, his ancestral home in Peshawar, Pakistan is set to undergo restoration and will soon open to the public as a museum. Fazl-e-hadi Khan Khalil, Field Officer at Pakistan's Directorate of Archaeology, shared the news, highlighting efforts to preserve this piece of cinematic and architectural history.

"The condition of this building is weak, but the Directorate of Archaeology intervened to save it from demolition in 2021. A legal procedure was followed, and the property was purchased," Khalil explained.

The building, often referred to as 'Raj Kapoor Haveli', was constructed between 1920 and 1924 by Basheswarnath Singh Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's grandfather. It holds historical significance as an example of British-era architecture. Khalil added, "The conservation plan for this building is complete, and it will be restored to its original condition very soon. Once restored, it will open to the public as a museum."

Raj Kapoor, born on December 14, 1924, in Peshawar, remains an iconic figure in Indian cinema. His ancestral home continues to attract visitors, offering insights into history, architecture, and the Kapoor family's enduring legacy. (With PTI Inputs)

