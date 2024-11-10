IMD Forecast: Rainfall Likely To Intensify Across Parts Of Southern India From Monday

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has forecast an increased rainfall across parts of the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh starting from Monday. On Friday, several cities in Kerala, including its capital Thiruvananthapuram, experienced heavy waterlogging as rains lashed various parts of the state.

Soma Sen, IMD Scientist said, "In South India, mainly in South-West Bay of Bengal a circulation has been formed and in association with that, a low pressure is expected a day after tomorrow. In such a situation these low pressure areas and due to the westward movement, the rainfall will increase in TN, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh."

An orange alert has been issued for three districts in Kerala — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta — in anticipation of heavy rainfall and potential flooding. The weather department has also advised against fishing activities along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast, citing the likelihood of strong winds and adverse weather conditions. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has cautioned the public to remain indoors and avoid standing under trees or hoardings, as strong winds could accompany the heavy rains, posing a risk to safety.

