Rahul Gandhi 'Vote Chori' Press Meet Live | 'Voters Targeted, Votes Deleted, CEC Directly Involved'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is holding a press conference today, days after he said he will soon come out with a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations about "vote chori"."Some groups of people 'systematically targeting' millions of voters for purpose of deletion; minorities, Dalits targeted," Gandhi said as he began his briefing today in the national capital. He made direct accusations against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, that votes are being "deleted in a centralised way"."I am going to show you... the youth of India, the people of India today proof that is black and white, absolutely clear that the Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting the people who have destroyed Indian democracy. I am also going to show you the method by which votes are being added and deleted and how that is done." On September 1, addressing the concluding event of his Voter Adhikar Yatra, Gandhi had said his party will soon come out with a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations about "vote chori" and after that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.Last month, Gandhi, citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, had claimed that over one lakh votes were "stolen" through manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka, and asserted that "vote chori" is an "atom bomb on our democracy."

