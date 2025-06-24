Puri Gears Up For Rath Yatra As Chariot Construction Nears Completion

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

Puri: Preparations in Puri have entered their final leg for the world-famous Rath Yatra. Skilled artisans have been working tirelessly to complete the construction of the three majestic chariots for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra.

The chariot-making process, which began on April 30 during Akshaya Tritiya, is now nearing completion at Rath Khala, in strict adherence to age-old rituals and timelines.

Carpenter Balkrishna Maharana said, "The construction work of chariots that began from Akshaya Tritiya is in its last phase. In this phase, we are working on decorating the chariots. The throne for the deities have been built, and the artisans are busy completing the decorations by putting several other components and making a boundary around the four sides of the chariots – once that's done, our work will be complete."

Each chariot is being crafted by a dedicated team of over 75 artisans, including carpenters, sculptors, ironsmiths, tailors, and painters. Final touches like intricate carvings, vibrant paintings, and decorative cloth fittings are currently underway.

With preparations in their final stage, Puri is all set to welcome the divine trinity and a sea of devotees for the sacred Rath Yatra on June 27.

