WATCH: World's Second Largest Bicycle Industry Incurring Losses, Falling Prey to Chinese Bikes

Ludhiana: India was the first to export bicycle parts to Europe with the Bhogal Industry based in Ludhiana taking the lead. But now, due to China's technology and cheap materials, demand for Indian bicycles is on the decline. India is the second largest producer of bicycles in the world while China is the first. India is manufacturing around 5 crore bicycles per year while China is manufacturing around 22 crore bicycles annually. China has now strengthened its grip on the world market. India is importing about 101 lakh billion dollars worth of goods from China, while the export has decreased to 16 lakh billion dollars.

China has now completely captured Europe market in the bicycle industry, a space where India once dominated. India was the first to export bicycle parts to Europe in 1962. China is continuously growing in the bicycle industry due to advanced technology. Avtar Singh Bhogal, Vice President of Asia's largest United Bicycle Manufacturers Parts Association and MD of Bhogal Bicycle Parts, said that China is much more advanced than India's bicycle, it is full fiber. There are more gears in it. China has strengthened its technology while new technology is not reaching the Indian manufacturers. Due to this, the market in India is now reduced to a dealership that procures raw materials from China and labels them and sells them here.

Avtar Singh Bhogal said that recently he had visited the World Exhibition held in Europe, where the highest model of Indian bicycle looked on par with the lowest model made by China. Due to this, the Indian bicycle is not being liked abroad anymore and, consequently, the export of Indian bicycles has decreased a lot. Only about 5 lakh bicycles are being exported from India every year. Avtar Singh Bhogal said that the Chinese technology is so strong that we cannot compete with them, adding that if the government comes up with new technology, then the Indian market will become active again.