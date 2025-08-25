Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Extends Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers

Gurdaspur: Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has stepped forward to support farmers whose livelihoods have been severely hit by rising river waters in Panjab's Gurdaspur. Demonstrating personal commitment, he distributed fodder, animal feed, bran, silage, and other essential items to affected families at his own expense.

Thousands of kilograms of feed and green fodder were provided to safeguard the cattle of farmers in flood-hit villages. In many places, livestock were also rescued and shifted to safer locations. The Minister reassured residents that all necessary facilities, including animal healthcare, are being arranged by the state government.

While supervising relief efforts at the river embankment, Bhullar emphasised that the Punjab Government has made comprehensive arrangements to address any possible flood situation. Continuous monitoring of the river’s water levels is being carried out by administrative officials, ensuring complete vigilance.

Bhullar also expressed gratitude to various religious and social service organisations actively providing relief materials and assistance in flood-affected areas. He lauded their selfless service and said such efforts are invaluable in mitigating people’s suffering.