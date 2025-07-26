Watch Live | PM Modi Dedicates To Nation Various Development Projects

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 26, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
Tutricon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth over ₹4800 crore at a public event at Tuticorin.The Prime Minister will be inaugurating the New Terminal Building at Tuticorin Airport, developed at a cost of around ₹450 crore. PM Modi will also undertake a walkthrough of the new terminal building at Tuticorin Airport.In the road infrastructure sector, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation two strategically significant highway projects. The first is the 4-laning of the 50 km Sethiyathope–Cholapuram stretch of National Highway-36 under the Vikravandi–Thanjavur corridor. The second project is the six-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road, built at around ₹200 crore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate North Cargo Berth–III with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 MMTPA at V.O. Chidambaranar Port worth around ₹285 crore. He will also dedicate three key railway infrastructure projects in southern Tamil Nadu. The electrification of the 90 km Madurai–Bodinayakkanur line will promote eco-friendly transport and support tourism and commuting in Madurai and Theni. The ₹650 crore doubling of the 21 km Nagercoil Town–Kanniyakumari section, part of the Thiruvananthapuram–Kanniyakumari project, will strengthen links between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The doubling of the Aralvaymozhi–Nagercoil Junction (12.87km) and Tirunelveli–Melappalayam (3.6 km) sections will reduce travel time on major southern routes like Chennai–Kanyakumari and enhance regional economic integration by improving passenger and freight capacity. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a major power transmission project - the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for evacuation of electricity from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4 (2x1000 MW).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADUTUTRICON AIRPORTDEVELOPMENT PROJECTSRAILWAY PROJECTSPM NARENDRA MODI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Watch Live | PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Development Works In Motihari, Bihar

Watch Live | PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Development Works In Motihari, Bihar

July 18, 2025 at 12:36 PM IST
Puri Bahuda Yatra

Watch Live | Puri Jagannath Bahuda Yatra 2025

July 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM IST
WATCH: PM Modi Interacts With Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO Astronaut Aboard ISS

WATCH: PM Modi Interacts With Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO Astronaut Aboard ISS

June 28, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST
Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 - Day 2

Watch LIVE | Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 - Day 2

June 28, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That WIill Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.