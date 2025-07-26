Watch Live | PM Modi Dedicates To Nation Various Development Projects

Tutricon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth over ₹4800 crore at a public event at Tuticorin.The Prime Minister will be inaugurating the New Terminal Building at Tuticorin Airport, developed at a cost of around ₹450 crore. PM Modi will also undertake a walkthrough of the new terminal building at Tuticorin Airport.In the road infrastructure sector, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation two strategically significant highway projects. The first is the 4-laning of the 50 km Sethiyathope–Cholapuram stretch of National Highway-36 under the Vikravandi–Thanjavur corridor. The second project is the six-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road, built at around ₹200 crore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate North Cargo Berth–III with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 MMTPA at V.O. Chidambaranar Port worth around ₹285 crore. He will also dedicate three key railway infrastructure projects in southern Tamil Nadu. The electrification of the 90 km Madurai–Bodinayakkanur line will promote eco-friendly transport and support tourism and commuting in Madurai and Theni. The ₹650 crore doubling of the 21 km Nagercoil Town–Kanniyakumari section, part of the Thiruvananthapuram–Kanniyakumari project, will strengthen links between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The doubling of the Aralvaymozhi–Nagercoil Junction (12.87km) and Tirunelveli–Melappalayam (3.6 km) sections will reduce travel time on major southern routes like Chennai–Kanyakumari and enhance regional economic integration by improving passenger and freight capacity. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a major power transmission project - the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for evacuation of electricity from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4 (2x1000 MW).

