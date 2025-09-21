PM Narendra Modi Address To The Nation On September 21

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on several issues on the eve of Navratri, the day from which the revised GST rates kick in, with the prices of a large number of products set to come down.

Modi has in the past taken to addressing the nation to make major announcements, like demonetisation in 2016 or India's successful test of Anti-Satellite Missile to join an elite club of countries in 2019. He also directly reached out to people following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 through such addresses, informing them on lockdowns, offering them suggestions or highlighting the government's measures to combat one of the most severe health crises to have hit the country and the world.