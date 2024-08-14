President Murmu's Address To The Nation On Independence Day Eve

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 11 hours ago

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu begins her address to the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The President’s address will first be aired in Hindi followed by an English version. After this regional language broadcasts will be telecast. In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Murmu hailed the country’s resilience during turbulent times and added that it has also served as a beacon of hope for others. In her 2023 speech, the President spoke of how the country has moved forward. She said India has converted challenges into opportunities and recorded high GDP growth. She also cited the country’s role as a G-20 leader. President Murmu spoke of advancements in education and science pointing to the National Education Policy 2020, and the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. 
