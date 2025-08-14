Watch | President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Nation

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is addressing the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day tomorrow, with the main event scheduled to be held in New Delhi, the National Capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the tricolour at the historic Red Fort, as is the annual tradition. A total of 1,090 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG/ CD) and Correctional Services will be conferred with Gallantry and Service Medals in recognition of their exceptional courage, dedication and service to the nation. The President is expected to list out the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past year.

