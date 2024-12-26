Prayagraj: Underwater Drones To Be Deployed During Mahakumbh Mela To Assist In Rescue Ops

Technology has been put to good use as an underwater drone will assist in rescue operations in the event of tragedy during the Mahakumbh Mela to be held in January 2025. The Water Police in Prayagraj introduced the drone into service on Wednesday. The drone can pinpoint objects and people in deep water enabling swift rescue operations.

Speaking to the media, IG Rajiv N Mishra said, "To ensure that the Mahakumbh 2025 festival goes by successfully and smoothly, the Uttar Pradesh government is trying out new technology. As a part of that initiative, an underwater drone is being used for the first time by the Water Police and the PSC."

"We have procured it on Thursday, and we tested it out as well. This is an underwater drone. If there is anything underwater, even under deep water, even to a depth of nearly 100 metres--be it an object, a person, or anything else-- the device can locate and pinpoint it, and we can act upon it immediately and rescue them," Mishra added.

The drone has several hi-tech features and can be deployed easily. The AI tech ensured that divers would sent out only in an emergency.