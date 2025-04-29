Prayagraj Man Set To Walk 1500 Kilometers For Environmental Cause

"Plant trees to save the future" is why Indra Kumar Singh, a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is going on a 500 day on-foot expedition all the way to Mumbai. He aims to spread this simple message in the course of this expedition. The expedition began on Monday and is set to cover around 1,500 kilometers.

During this journey, Singh intends to pass through 300 villages, 26 districts, and 30 cities, spreading awareness the whole way. "During this journey, we will go door-to-door, in every village, in every street, spreading awareness about the importance of trees to our lives," explained Singh. In a village 50 kilometers from Prayagraj, Indra Kumar Singh owns a plot in which the number of trees is less than half of what it was two decades ago. This prompted him to undertake this bold journey.

As Singh goes through his quest, a few onlookers appreciating his efforts, have become his supporters. "He is doing commendable work. We are also planting trees, as you can see how hot it is, the temperature is so high. For this, greenery is very necessary," said Govind, a local resident.

As the summers keep getting hotter, it is becoming increasingly important to plant trees and Indra Kumar Singh is set out to make a difference.