WATCH: Saints of Akhadas Arrive in Procession for Maha Kumbh, Take Shahi Snan at Sangam

Prayagraj: The first 'Shahi Snan' (royal bath) of Maha Kumbh 2025 took place today on Makar Sankranti. Crowds of devotees started gathering for the bath even before sunrise. The procession of the Akhada religious groups for the royal bath also arrived on the sands of the Triveni Sangam sacred confluence before sunrise. Devotees were seen immersed in spiritual colours in the fair area.

At the same time, the saints and sages of the Akhadas devotional communities remained the centre of attraction for the huge crowds of devotees who arrived there. Thousands of people stood on both sides of the route which was made for the procession before the royal bath. When the akhadas came out for the shahi snan, the chants of Har Har Mahadev filled the air. The saints and sages of the Akhadas took the royal bath at the sacred Sangam to mark the Maka Kumbh Mela 2025.