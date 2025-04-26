Watch Live | Pope Francis Funeral Service From St. Peter's Basilica

Vatican City: The funeral service for Pope Francis has started in Vatican City with leaders from across the world, including US President Donald Trump, present on the occasion. As many as 200,000 people are expected to attend Pope Francis' funeral in St. Peter’s Square. While dignitaries are on hand, prisoners and migrants will usher him into the Basilica where he will be buried, reflecting his priorities as pope.Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, the United Nations chief and European Union (EU) leaders have joined Prince William and the Spanish royal family, who are attending the funeral service.Francis is breaking with recent tradition and will be buried in the St. Mary Major Basilica, where a simple underground tomb awaits him with just his name: Franciscus.

