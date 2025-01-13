Police Patrol On Horses As Devotees Throng Maha Kumbh On 'Paush Purnima'

Prayagraj: Security forces including UP police have tightened security as the first day of the much-awaited Maha Kumbh got underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday. Police personnel are carrying out patrolling on horses whereas Rapid Action Force personnel are also present on the ground.

Devotees converged in Prayagraj to take holy dip in the Sangam area, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati rivers on the auspicious occasion of 'Paush Purnima'. Volunteers are present at the ghats to ensure people don't face any problem in their holy dip.

Around 45,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order situation and every inch of the city is being monitored by CCTV cameras. This year, the Mahakumbh is expected to witness participation from more than 45 crore people, making it one of the largest such gatherings in history, it said.