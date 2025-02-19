Explained: Pod Of 157 Dolphins Stranded On Remote Australian Beach

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 6:24 PM IST

A pod of 157 dolphins, believed to be false killer whales, are stranded on a remote beach in Tasmania, Australia. Dozens have died, while rescuers are struggling to save the rest.

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service member, Brendon Clark said, "While we've had good recent success at previous whale stranding events on the west coast, at Macquarie Harbour and surrounds with refloating and rescuing whales. It's important to note that the environmental and access challenges mean we are unlikely to be able to use those same rescue techniques."

Adult false killer whales can be 6 metres long and weigh as much as one tonne, making relocation challenging. While harmless to humans, they are named after the orca-like shape of their skull.

"Our mass stranding events usually involve pilot whales. However, these are false killer whales, and it is our first large mass stranding of these animals in around 50 years. It's currently an early stage in the response, and so assessments are ongoing, therefore some details are limited and yet to be confirmed," Clark added.

The cause of the stranding is unknown but experts believe post-mortem examinations may provide answers. This is the first such stranding in 50 years.

