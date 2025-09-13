Watch: PM Modi In Manipur, Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 8,000 Cr

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple projects in Churanchandpur, Manipur, on Saturday. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the state since the violence broke out in 2023.PM Modi is on a three-day tour of five states -- Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar -- from September 13 to 15. During the visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore.While in Manipur, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. These include the Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management project worth Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project; and working women's hostels at nine locations.In Imphal, he will inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore today. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, unique all women's market, in 4 districts.Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the Mizoram's first railway line, Bairabi-Sairang line through live video conferencing.

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple projects in Churanchandpur, Manipur, on Saturday. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the state since the violence broke out in 2023.PM Modi is on a three-day tour of five states -- Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar -- from September 13 to 15. During the visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore.While in Manipur, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. These include the Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management project worth Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project; and working women's hostels at nine locations.In Imphal, he will inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore today. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, unique all women's market, in 4 districts.Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the Mizoram's first railway line, Bairabi-Sairang line through live video conferencing.