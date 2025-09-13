Watch: PM Modi In Aizawl, Launches New Railway Line Linking Mizoram With Rest Of The Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Aizawl this morning (Sept. 13), where he inaugurated the Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which will link landlocked Mizoram with the rest of the country.The PM landed at Lengpui Airport at 9.10 am. He launched the railway line and other projects from the airport itself. Although he was scheduled to travel to Lammual Ground in Aizawl by helicopter to address a public meeting, he was unable to do so due to inclement weather.He addressed a public meeting virtually. Mizoram Governor V K Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are present at Lammual Ground in Aizawl, where the PM was earlier scheduled to address the rally.Besides inaugurating the new railway line, Modi also flagged off the first Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi, and two other trains between Sairang and Guwahati and Kolkata. Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stones for other initiatives, including the 45-km Aizawl Bypass road, 30 TMTPA gas bottling plant and several road projects across the state. Inauguration of a residential school at Kawrthah in Mamit district and Eklavya Model Residential school at Tlangnuam in Aizawl was also among the projects PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate.

