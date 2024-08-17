PM Modi's Address To Global South In Summit Hosted By India | Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on the countries of the Global South to work unitedly in dealing with food and energy security crises and challenges of terrorism as he flagged concerns over consequences of "uncertainties" around the world.In his opening address at the third edition of the Voice of Global South Summit hosted by India virtually, Modi said India will make an initial contribution of USD 25 million to the 'Social Impact Fund' that aims to develop digital public infrastructure (DPI) in the Global South. The prime minister reaffirmed India's commitment to sharing its capabilities with the Global South or the developing countries to promote mutual trade, and inclusive development, and to achieve sustainable development goals.Later in his closing remarks, PM Modi said that today’s discussion has paved the way to move forward together. He expressed confidence this discussion will boost the efforts to achieve goals set up by Global South nations. The Prime Minister also proposed a comprehensive Global development compact on behalf of India.

